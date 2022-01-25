COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Toledo man is under arrest after he allegedly pulled a gun on another man at the Columbus Greyhound bus station.

Vaughnell Gray

In a tweet, Columbus police said Vaughnell Gray, 36, of Toledo, allegedly had suspected crack cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone, suspected fentanyl, more than $4,000 in cash, a loaded handgun, and a loaded rifle with him.

Police believe Gray had just gotten off the bus when the incident happened, a spokesperson confirmed.

On Saturday at approximately 2 a.m., officers were sent to the Greyhound Bus Station on East Town Street for a call from a man who claimed someone pulled a gun on him.

At the station, officers determined that Gray was the suspect. When they tried to speak with him, Gray allegedly ran away, dropping his bags.

The officers were able to catch Gray and retrieved the bags, police said.

Gray was charged with weapons under disability. He also has felony warrants from Lucas County.

The incident remains under investigation.