COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said threatened to shoot a woman and a man while trying to steal their car Wednesday outside a store in the Franklinton section of the city.

Police said that at approximately 1:02 p.m., a man and a woman, both 39, were in their car outside a store on the 700 block of Sullivant Avenue. The man went into the store while the woman waited in the car.

The suspect opened the car’s driver’s door and got into the car, pointing a gun at the woman, police said. The suspect said he would shoot her if she did not give him the keys to the car. The woman tried to flee the scene but was stopped by the suspect, police said. The woman screamed and gave the suspect the keys.

The man heard the woman’s scream and ran out of the market to see the woman lying on the ground with the suspect partially on top of her on the passenger side of the car, police said. The suspect then allegedly pointed his gun at the man, saying he would shoot. The suspect went around to the driver’s side of the car and tried to put the key in the ignition and drive off, police said.

The man then entered the car on the passenger side and after a brief altercation, the suspect calmly walked away from the scene. He was last seen walking north on Green Street before turning left into an alley behind the shop.

Surveillance photos of the suspect are below.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.

