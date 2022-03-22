COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a theft in west Columbus where they say a man stole cigarettes at a Walgreens.

According to CPD, the incident took place on March 10 at 5:00pm when the suspect went behind the front counter at a Walgreens on the 2700 block of W. Broad St.

Police say security camera footage showed a man stealing five cartons of cigarettes from the counter, jumping over the counter, and then leaving on foot.

Anyone with information can contact Columbus Police at 614-645-1439.