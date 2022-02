COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a robbery suspect they say stole a tool set from a Napa Auto Parts store in north Columbus.

Police say a male suspect walked into the Napa store on Silver Dr. around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 26.

The suspect walked straight to the Craftsman tool sets and took a $200 set off the premises without paying.

Anyone with information can contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4035.