COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a car theft in which they say a man stole a 71-year-old woman’s car in northeast Columbus in late May.

CPD state that at 12:21 p.m. on May 27, the woman was loading property into the back of her car when the suspect stole the vehicle.

The suspect then used her credit cards from her purse immediately after stealing the car, according to Columbus police.

Anyone with with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2091 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Surveillance images of the suspect can be seen below.