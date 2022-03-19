COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man they said stole carts full of merchandise several times from a store on the northeast side of the city.

Police said the man pulled the thefts several times in recent weeks from a Meijer store on the 5000 block of North Hamilton Road.

Police said the suspect was a passenger in a silver Ford SUV.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-1430 or email arogerson@columbuspolice.org.

Below are surveillance photos released by police.