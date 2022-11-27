Suspect wanted in connection with alleged cigarette theft from northeast Columbus gas station on Nov. 11, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of cigarettes from a northeast Columbus gas station.

Police said the unidentified man entered the store on the 3900 block of Morse Road on Nov. 11 at approximately 7:10 a.m.

When a customer left the counter area, the man vaulted over the counter, where he grabbed the packs of cigarettes and put them into a plastic bag, police said. The man then jumped back over the counter and ran from the store.

Surveillance photos of the suspect are below.

Police are also investigating a similar, earlier theft involving another store along Morse Road.

According to police, on Oct. 31 at approximately 7:10 a.m., a woman armed with a hammer smashed the glass door of a store on the 1900 block of Morse Road. Employees were in the back of the closed store at the time. Police said the woman then stole six cartons of cigarettes before leaving the area.

Surveillance photos of the suspect are below.

Anyone with any information on either theft is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2043 or email Detective Lee at jlee@columbuspolice.org.