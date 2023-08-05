COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a man they said stole from a back-to-school drive in Downtown Columbus.
Columbus police said that on Aug. 1, the suspect entered an office building on the 400 block of East Broad Street at approximately 2:53 p.m.
Police allege that once the man was inside the building, he jumped over a security rail and went upstairs to a common area where items for the drive were being collected. The suspect then dumped the items onto the floor and took a book bag.
The suspect then brandished a pair of scissors at the building’s security guards before leaving the area on foot, police said.
Security photos of the alleged suspect are below.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4665.