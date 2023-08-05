Suspect wanted for allegedly stealing a book bag from a back to school drive in Downtown Columbus on Aug. 1, 2023. (PHOTO COURTESY COLUMBUS POLICE)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a man they said stole from a back-to-school drive in Downtown Columbus.

Columbus police said that on Aug. 1, the suspect entered an office building on the 400 block of East Broad Street at approximately 2:53 p.m.

Police allege that once the man was inside the building, he jumped over a security rail and went upstairs to a common area where items for the drive were being collected. The suspect then dumped the items onto the floor and took a book bag.

The suspect then brandished a pair of scissors at the building’s security guards before leaving the area on foot, police said.

Security photos of the alleged suspect are below.

Suspect wanted for allegedly stealing a book bag from a back to school drive in Downtown Columbus on Aug. 1, 2023. (PHOTO COURTESY COLUMBUS POLICE)

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4665.