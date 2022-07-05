Suspect wanted in connection with stealing a backpack full of items from the Macy’s store in Easton.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are searching for a suspect they allege stole a backpack full of items from an Easton department store this past weekend.

Columbus police said that on Saturday, July 2, at 2:30 p.m., the suspect started to leave the Macy’s store on the 4100 block of Brighton Rose Way with a backpack full of unpaid items when he was stopped by the store’s loss prevention officer.

The suspect allegedly pulled a handgun on the store employee and told the officer to back off. The suspect then left the store with the backpack.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4665.

Surveillance photos of the suspect are below.

Suspect wanted in connection with stealing a backpack full of items from the Macy’s store in Easton.

