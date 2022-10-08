COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police said a man in southwest Columbus was shot Saturday after confronting the suspected shooter about an unspecified incident from months ago.

Police said officers responded to the 2100 block of West Mound Street at approximately 7:19 p.m. for a call of a shooting.

At the scene, officers said they found the 18-year-old man suffering from a minor gunshot wound to his lower body.

The victim told police that he recognized the suspect and attempted to confront him about something that happened several months ago. When confronted by the victim, the suspect pulled a handgun and fired several times, hitting the victim.

The victim was treated at the scene.

Police did not say what the old incident was, nor did police release any suspect information.

Columbus police ask anyone with any information to contact police at 614-645-4141.