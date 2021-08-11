Police: Man shot outside Columbus library branch by woman he said ‘Hi’ to

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A man was shot by a woman after police said he said “Hi” to her outside an east Columbus library branch Wednesday.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Cushing Drive for a report of a shooting at approximately 12:11 p.m.

At that scene, officers made contact with the victim, who was suffering from a single gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim told police he was on his bicycle in the parking lot of the Barnett Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library on the 3400 block of East Livingston Avenue when he was shot by a woman after he said “Hi” to her.

Police also discovered that the west side of the library was hit by gunfire, but no one was injured inside the building.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4011.