COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in North Linden while he was sitting in his car with a friend Saturday evening, per a release from police.

CPD state that officers went to the 2400 block of Hiawatha Street just after 8:15pm and found a 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

He was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition and was later upgraded to stable condition, per police.

Officers spoke with the victim who said he was sitting in his parked car with a friend when people came up and began firing shots.

The passenger, a 21-year-old woman, was not shot.

Anyone with information can contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.