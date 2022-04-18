COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating after a 49-year-old man was shot in the Hilltop after an attempted robbery.

Police say the man was walking his dog in the Derrer Rd. area early Monday morning before being approached by two male suspects who demanded money.

After the suspects pointed a gun, the man began to fight them for the weapon and was shot in the left hand, according to police.

Police state the victim drove himself to Doctors West Hospital to treat his wound and the suspects left the scene with no stolen property.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.