COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a man in north Columbus was shot in the foot Saturday morning.

According to CPD, officers went to a hospital at 9:19 p.m. on the report of a walk-in shooting victim. Officers found a 48-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to the foot.

The victim told police he was standing near an apartment building in the 30 block of McMillen Ave. at 3:30 a.m. Saturday when someone fired a gunshot that hit his foot.

He explained that he did not see the shooter and only heard the gunshot, according to police.

CPD state the victim is recovering and that anyone with information is asked to contact police at 614-645-4141.