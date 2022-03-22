COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a man said he was shot during an attempted robbery in east Columbus early Tuesday morning.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the victim told officers he and a woman he met at a bar earlier in the night had stopped at a White Castle in the 1000 block of Alum Creek Drive, around 1:15 a.m., when another man approached him and made a demand.

The victim said he believed he was being robbed and fought with the suspect, before the suspect pistol-whipped him in the face and began firing shots at the victim while he tried to run away.

The victim was driven to an area hospital by a woman who dropped him off and drove away in a black Volkswagen Jetta, according to hospital security. The car was later found unoccupied in the 300 block of E. Broad Street.

The victim was shot multiple times in the hip area and was listed in stable condition.

Police say officers were unable to find any scene at the White Castle and employees did not hear gunfire at the location.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.