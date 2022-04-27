COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for information on a north Columbus shooting at a store for its “Midweek Crime Special.”

Police say a man went into the Ameristop Food Mart on Walford St. just before 7:00pm on April 17 trying to sell a pair of shoes to a customer in the store.

The suspect then punched the customer in the face, left the store, and fired a shot at the customer which hit another man in the stomach, per police.

Surveillance image of suspect’s car

CPD states the suspect left in a dark-colored sedan.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on the suspect.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.