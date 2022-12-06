Suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery in northeast Columbus on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole an unknown amount of money from a northeast Columbus bank Tuesday.

Columbus Police said the man entered the Fifth Third Bank on the 5900 block of North Hamilton Road at 11:30 a.m. where he approached the counter. He presented the teller with a note, saying he had a gun.

The teller gave the suspect cash and the suspect fled the scene in a newer model white SUV.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4665.

Surveillance photos of the suspect are below.

