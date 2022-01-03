COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at an east Columbus ATM.

Police said the robbery took place on Dec. 26 at approximately 5:39 p.m. on the 2900 block of East Main Street.

The victim made a withdrawal from an outside ATM when the suspect approached his parked car, showing a handgun and making threats, police said.

The suspect demanded the victim’s money, wallet, and PIN number, forcing the victim at gunpoint to comply.

Police said the suspect has a large tattoo on his neck and throat.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4665.

  • Suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery at an east Columbus ATM on Dec. 26, 2021.
  • Suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery at an east Columbus ATM on Dec. 26, 2021.