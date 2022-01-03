COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at an east Columbus ATM.
Police said the robbery took place on Dec. 26 at approximately 5:39 p.m. on the 2900 block of East Main Street.
The victim made a withdrawal from an outside ATM when the suspect approached his parked car, showing a handgun and making threats, police said.
The suspect demanded the victim’s money, wallet, and PIN number, forcing the victim at gunpoint to comply.
Police said the suspect has a large tattoo on his neck and throat.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4665.