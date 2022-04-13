COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for information about an incident where a man knocked down a store clerk after attempting to steal cigars with his girlfriend.

According to the release, the incident took place on April 5 around 7:00pm when the male suspect walked into a business and tried to buy cigars using a photocopy of his girlfriend’s ID.

The clerk said he was not allowed to sell cigars without a valid ID card at which point the male suspect got his girlfriend from their car with both demanding they sell them the cigars, according to police.

Surveillance photos released by Central Ohio Crime Stoppers

Police add that the woman threw money on the counter while the clerk continued to explain they couldn’t buy the cigars without a valid ID. The man then forced his way behind the counter and took a pack of cigars, per the release.

The release further states that the clerk was pushed to the ground after demanding they return the stolen cigars. The female suspect then crushed the cigars and threw them at the clerk with the couple leaving in a silver Mercedes, per police.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on the possible suspects.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org.