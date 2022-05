COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating after a man’s body was found with gunshot wounds inside a car at the Hamilton STEM Academy parking lot.

CPD say they found a body inside a vehicle on Sunday afternoon at the school on Hamilton Ave. in the Linden neighborhood after receiving a 911 call.

The man was pronounced dead at 1:35pm and was found with apparent gunshot wounds, per police.

No further information is known at this time.