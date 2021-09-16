Police: Man delivering marijuana takes Uber to hospital after being shot in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Columbus that sent a man to the hospital.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, around 12:51 a.m., Thursday, officers responded to the report of a person shot in the area of Magnolia Blossom Boulevard and Daffodil Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a gray Dodge Charger with several bullet holes in the driver’s door, as well as rifle casings near the vehicle, but were unable to locate a victim.

Police say, about an hour later, an Uber arrived at St. Ann’s Hospital with the 21-year-old male victim who was suffering from gunshot wounds to his back, stomach and right arm.

The victim told police he as delivering marijuana to an unknown client when someone in a dark colored vehicle approached him and began shooting for unknown reasons, before driving away.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.