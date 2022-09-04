COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a shooting outside of a Dairy Queen in north Columbus Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting was reported at the restaurant on the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle South at approximately 3:50 p.m.

Police dispatch said the shooting victim was rummaging through garbage at the location when he was confronted by another person. The victim, brandishing a stick, went after the other person, who ended up shooting the victim.

The shooter called 911 to report the incident, police said. The shooter remained at the scene and was detained by police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:59 p.m.

No further details are available at this time.