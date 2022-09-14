COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for a man they said robbed a seller of two iPhones and $665 via an app.

Police said that on June 16 at approximately 10 p.m., the victim met the suspect, who he only knew as Abdul, to sell him two iPhone 12s that had been advertised on Facebook Marketplace. The meeting took place on the 2000 block of Yorkhull Lane.

The suspect paid $665 for the phones via Cash App, but when the suspect left the area, he quickly canceled the app transaction.

The victim provide police with photos from the suspect’s Facebook page before it was shut down. Those pictures are below.

Photo of a suspect wanted in connection with a canceled sales transaction that resulted in the theft of two cell phones and $665.

Photo of a suspect wanted in connection with a canceled sales transaction that resulted in the theft of two cell phones and $665.

Photo of a suspect wanted in connection with a canceled sales transaction that resulted in the theft of two cell phones and $665.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-1430.