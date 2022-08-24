People of interest wanted in connection with the assault and robbery of a man at the Walmart on Bethel Road on July 24, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for suspects wanted in connection with an assault and robbery that happened as the victim was looking to buy a car.

According to police, the incident happened on July 24 in the parking lot of the Walmart on the 2700 block of Bethel Road.

The 22-year-old male victim was meeting up with potential sellers of a car he found online.

As the victim was looking at the car, an unknown man got out of the vehicle and beat up and robbed the victim, police said.

Two men and a woman then fled the scene in the vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4665.

A surveillance photo of two people of interest in the incident is below.