COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was injured after he accidentally shot himself in the leg inside a crowded movie theater Saturday night, according to police.

According to Clinton Township police at the scene, the shooting happened inside the Phoenix Theaters in the Lennox Town Center on Olentangy River Road at approximately 10:35 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition. Police said there were no other injuries.

Police did not say how many people were inside the theater at the time.