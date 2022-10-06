COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Police has arrested a woman for a fatal nightclub shooting on the east side.

SWAT officers arrested Amara Battle, 28, Thursday for the September shooting. On Sept. 25, officers were sent to a Pelican Club East on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue at around 4:30 a.m and found 30-year-old Shamira Rhodes and a teenager suffering from gunshot wounds.

Rhodes was pronounced dead at the scene and the teen was taken to a hospital in critical condition. CPD said they later learned a 42-year-old woman was also shot and went to the hospital on her own in stable condition.

Police said an initial investigation revealed that a fight broke out and at least one gun was produced, which was used to shoot all three victims.

Battle’s arraignment is Friday at 9 a.m.