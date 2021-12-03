COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Ohio Police is looking for a person of interest in a November homicide investigation.

Police responded on Nov. 4 to a suspicious death in an apartment on N. High St. The male seen in surveillance photos was believed to be at the location of the death on the day of the homicide, according to police.

A preliminary police report says the landlord found the victim dead between the bed and wall while doing a well being check.

Anyone with information can contact the Columbus Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 614-645-4587.