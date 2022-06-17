COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking for help locating an endangered missing man.

Ollis Danies Jr., 78, was last seen around 6 a.m., Friday, in the area of Karl Road and E. North Broadway.

Daniels is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 155 pounds, with salt and pepper hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans.

Daniels has difficulty communicating due to a prior medical condition, according to police.

Anyone with information on Daniels’ whereabouts should call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-2358.