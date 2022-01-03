COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a robbery suspect they say filled a shopping cart with stolen merchandise from a store in southeast Columbus.

According to police, the male suspect left a store on the 3600 block of S. Hamilton Rd. at 5:05 p.m. on Nov. 26 with a shopping cart full of a stolen merchandise.

Police say the suspect threatened the employee when he was confronted and identified the suspect’s car as a green Nissan Cube.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2088 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.