COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police is looking to identify a man they say has conducted suspicious activity outside a Jewish synagogue on the east side.

According to police, the man went to a synagogue on East Broad Street on Feb. 20 and began throwing rocks at the building. A spokesperson of the synagogue confirmed to NBC4 the man returned on Feb. 26 and yelled at people entering the building before a security guard confronted him.

Surveillance images provided by police can be seen below.

Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police

Police ask anyone with information to contact CPD’s Counter Terrorism Unit at CounterTerrorismUnit@columbuspolice.org. You can also contact the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.