COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said they have identified three persons of interest that are wanted for questioning into a July 2020 shooting outside a nightclub on East 5th Avenue.

On July 26, 2020, officers went to E. 5th Ave. and Joyce Ave. just after 2:00 a.m. and found 21-year-old Dalan Wellman and a 19-year-old man outside of the Story Lounge nightclub with gunshot wounds.

Both Wellman and the 19-year-old were taken to Grant Medical Center with Wellman being pronounced dead around 13 hours after the shooting was reported. The 19-year-old was in stable condition went taken to the hospital.

On Friday, police released three persons of interest who are accused of being in a vehicle at the time of the shooting and firing multiple gunshots. Those three people are Gvon Thornton, Jada Genovese, and Marquis Smith.

Gvon Thornton, left, Jada Genovese, and Marquis Smith are wanted for questioning as persons of interest in the July 2020 shooting death of 21-year-old Dalan Wellman. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.