COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said Monday morning they are looking for a third person of interest who may be connected to a fatal nightclub shooting on the east side.

On Sept. 25, officers were sent to a nightclub on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue at around 4:30 a.m and found 30-year-old Shamira Rhodes and a teenager suffering from gunshot wounds.

Rhodes was pronounced dead at the scene and the teen was taken to a hospital in critical condition. CPD said they later learned a 42-year-old woman was also shot and went to the hospital on her own in stable condition.

The initial investigation by police revealed that a fight broke out and at least one gun was produced, which was used to shoot all three victims.

CPD shared photos of two people whom it identified as people of interest last week and a third person on Monday. You can see those photos below.

Columbus police said Monday morning they are looking for a third person of interest who may be connected to a fatal nightclub shooting on the east side. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)



Anyone with information about is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.