COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for multiple people who are accused of cutting a man’s back with a machete in the neighborhood of Linden in September.

Police say officers went to the 2200 block of Delbert Road just after 3:00 a.m. on September 25 and found a man with a stab wound to his back. Medics took the man to the hospital in stable condition.

Later, officers learned that the stabbing occurred on the 1700 block of East Hudson Street with the victim telling police the suspects jumped him, began swinging a machete and eventually cut him. Police say circumstances surrounding the altercation are unclear at this time.

Courtesy Photos/Columbus Division of Police.

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4486 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.