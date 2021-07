COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a suspect in the shooting death of 30-year old Gavin Lane Thursday night.

Lane was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the front yard of a home on the 900 block of Geers Avenue in east Columbus.

Medics transported Lane to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 12:36 Friday morning.

Witnesses told police that a white SUV was seen speeding out of the area following the shots fired.