COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is teaming up with police for information on a suspect connected to an east Columbus shooting from 2021.

The suspect, Aries Cotner, allegedly shot at two men inside a car driving west on East 11th Avenue at around 2 p.m. on April 29, 2021. One of the men in the vehicle was hit by one of the bullets fired by Cotner, police said.

The victims drove to Columbus Fire Station 20 on East 5th Avenue, where officers came to meet them. Fire medics treated the shooting victim at the station, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Cotner for felonious assault. He is believed to be armed and dangerous and has now been on the run for two years.

Aries Cotner is accused of shooting at two people in a vehicle in east Columbus on April 29, 2021.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of Cotner. It asked anyone with information to call 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.