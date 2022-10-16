Columbus police are looking for two men accused in separate thefts where they allegedly took credit cards out of people’s cars.

August 2: Woman’s credit cards stolen from car in North Linden

A 33-year-old woman told police that a male suspect unlocked the driver’s door of her Honda at 7:00 a.m. on the 800 block of Moon Road and stole three credit cards from her wallet.

She was then notified by her credit card companies of transactions made. Police say the suspect was caught on video allegedly using her cards at a Shell gas station on the 1100 block of Morse Road. CPD provided an image of the suspect from that surveillance video that can be seen below.

Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police

September 12: Man’s wallet stolen from car in west Columbus

One month later on the west side, a 33-year-old man told police his wallet was stolen out of his car at 9:00 a.m. on the 1100 block of Dublin Road.

Shortly after, the victim said he received notices of two transactions made a two Speedway gas stations. Police say those transactions totaled $500 and that the suspect is seen on surveillance video allegedly using those cards. CPD provided images of the suspect from that surveillance video that can be seen below.

Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police

Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2098 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.