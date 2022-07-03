See an earlier report on this shooting in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for information on a road rage shooting suspect who shot at a woman Monday while both of them were driving on I-670.

Police went to the 2800 block of Fred Taylor Drive at 1:00 p.m. where the 30-year-old female victim reportedly told police about what happened.

A few days later, the female victim spoke to NBC4 and asked not to be named or shown. She said she honked her horn when a van got close to her new car while driving west on I-670 around 12:45 p.m. Monday.

“He was trying to get over. There wasn’t enough room in between us. There was a car in front of me and a car behind me and a car to the right of me. So he kept trying to weave in and almost hit the front end of my car,” she said.

After she honked the horn, the passenger side windows of the van went down and the driver fired a gunshot at the rear driver’s side of her car, per police.

The bullet went through the backseat and was lodged into the passenger seat. “It makes you scared to honk,” she said. “It makes you scared to do anything anymore.”

Police say the suspect drove a Dodge Caravan with handicapped license plates that exited off I-670 towards the Third St. and High St. exit after the shooting. Photos of the vehicle can be seen below.

Suspect vehicle in road rage shooting on I-670 on June 27, 2022 (ODOT)

Suspect vehicle in road rage shooting on I-670 on June 27, 2022 (ODOT)

Suspect vehicle in road rage shooting on I-670 on June 27, 2022 (ODOT)

Suspect vehicle in road rage shooting on I-670 on June 27, 2022 (ODOT)

“I’m sure if he can shoot at somebody driving on the freeway, then he’s probably done it before and will probably do it again,” said the victim. “I don’t want anyone to get hurt. Makes you realize how precious life is.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on the suspect.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.