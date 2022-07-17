COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help in the investigation of a 2021 deadly North Linden shooting.

Police responded to the 2000 block of Grasmere Avenue on July 16, 2021 in the North Linden neighborhood of Columbus around 7:48 p.m.

They found 31-year old Supreia Wilson suffering from a gunshot wound; medics transported her to Grant Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 8:33 p.m.

Police say Wilson was with her 41-year old boyfriend near the front porch of their residence when they saw a black car parked nearby.

Three men got out and began shooting at the couple, who ran inside. The men then got back in the car and drove away to the south.

Surveillance video from the shooting can be seen in the video player below. WARNING: Some might find video disturbing.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrests of the suspects.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.