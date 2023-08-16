COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for a man it said is accused of fatally shooting another man in July in southwest Columbus.

On July 9, Columbus police were sent to the 1400 block of Bairstow Court at 1:31 a.m. and found 22-year-old Austin Roberts with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Roberts was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 11:03 a.m.

Jayveyon Gravely

Police identified Jayveyon Gravely as the suspect, saying Gravely pulled out a handgun and shot Roberts as he intervened during an argument. Police add Gravely, who is wanted for one count of murder, fled the scene with the gun and could be in Atlanta. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to Gravely’s arrest. Anyone with information may call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org.

All tips are anonymous.