COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help to find a possible suspect in the shooting death of Amber Calloway, 28, in west Columbus last year.

On July 27, 2021, officers were called to the 700 block of Doulton Court close to 9:45 p.m. where they found Calloway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Calloway was taken to Grant Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

According to police, the suspect(s) were both wearing masks and left the scene before CPD officers arrived.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of any possible suspect(s).

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.