COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is renewing efforts to solve a three-year homicide investigation stemming from a south Columbus shooting.

On July 24, 2019, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Oakwood Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. after gunshots were detected, per police.

As Columbus police officers drove to the scene, an accident was reported nearby at Linwood Avenue and Reinhard Avenue. Police went to the accident and found a black Buick crashed into a wooden utility pole at the southwest corner of the intersection.

Inside the car was Jalon Nelson, who had multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. Nelson was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment and was pronounced dead just after 1:00 a.m.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of a possible suspect(s).

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.