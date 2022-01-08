COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in an aggravated burglary late Friday evening.

According to CPD, officers went to the 1200 block of N. High St. on reports of shots fired close to 11:00 p.m. on Friday night. Police say the victim was found and he told police his neighbor forced his way into the apartment.

The suspect, 55-year-old Charles Lowery, pulled out a handgun and pistol whipped his neighbor which caused the gun to fire, according to police. Lowery then fled the scene and has been charged with aggravated burglary and felonious assault.

Anyone with information can contact Columbus Police at 614-645-6818 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.