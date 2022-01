COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have issued an arrest warrant for a 31-year-old male suspect in a robbery shooting on New Year’s Day in east Columbus.

Police state that the suspect went to an apartment on the 3500 block of East Livingston Avenue to confront a 32-year-old man about a girl.

Both began to argue in the hallway and then the suspect shot the victim in the left thigh and stole cash and a phone from him, according to police.

The name of the suspect was not released.