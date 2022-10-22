COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in two separate retail thefts over the last few months.

3600 block of East Market

The first incident was reported on Aug. 25 at a store on the 3600 block of Easton Market.

Columbus police said two women entered the store just before 3 p.m. Police said the women were carrying large bags and filled them were merchandise before leaving the store without paying for the items.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-1430.

A surveillance photo of the women is below.

Suspects wanted in connection with an alleged theft from a retail store on the 3600 block of Easton Market on Aug. 25.

3200 block of Refugee Road

The second incident was reported on Aug. 29 at a convenience store/gas station on the 3200 block of Refugee Road.

According to police, a man entered the store at approximately 12:30 p.m. Police said the suspect took a carton of cigarettes and swiped a credit card that was denied. The man did not wait for the transaction to finish, taking the cigarettes and leaving the store without paying for them, according to police.

The suspect left the scene in a black Chevrolet Equinox.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4035.

A surveillance photo of the suspect is below.

Suspect wanted in connection with allegedly stealing a carton of cigarettes after a credit card he was using was declined at a convenience store/gas station on the 3200 block of Refugee Road on Aug. 29.