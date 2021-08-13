Police investigating shooting that wounded two teens in Reynoldsburg

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are working to determine what led to a shooting that injured a 17- and 19-year old in Reynoldsburg Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of John Steven Way at 6:16 p.m. Thursday on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, police say they found numerous spent shell casings in the parking lot outside of the home, which had been hit by the gunfire.

At around the same time, OhioHealth Pickerington reported that a teenager had been dropped off with a minor gunshot wound to his lower body.

Pickerington police officers found and stopped the vehicle that transported the first teen to the hospital. The driver also had a gunshot wound to his lower body, according to police. He was then taken to a hospital, where he was listed as stable.

Police are now trying to figure out who fired the shots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).