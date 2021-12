COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in east Columbus Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting was reported on the 6700 block of Alexdon Court at approximately 1:48 p.m.

Police said one man was killed.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

No other information is available.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided once it becomes available.