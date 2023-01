COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a 46-year-old man died in northeast Columbus on Sunday.

Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Chauncy Road on Sunday and found Enrique Cruz-Martinez, 46, unresponsive with signs of visible injury, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Columbus fire medics responded to the scene and the victim was pronounced dead at 9:05 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 614-645-4730.