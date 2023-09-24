For a previous report on this story, view the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for leads in a 2022 homicide in which the victim died a week after being shot in northeast Columbus.

On Oct. 8, 2022, Josiah Montgomery, 20, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his face and slumped over in his car on the 1100 block of Duxberry Avenue in South Linden. Police said that at around 4:30 a.m. Montgomery was sitting in his car at the intersection of Duxberry Ave. and Gerbert Road.

It was determined he was then shot twice in the side of the face. The car rolled through the intersection and hit a street sign after the shooting.

Montgomery was taken to Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center and listed in critical condition. He was later upgraded to stable condition but died one week later.

CPD and Crime Stoppers do not have any suspects or leads in Montgomery’s death and are offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible. Those with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or visit www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip.