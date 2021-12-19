COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are currently investigating a homicide that occurred on Cleveland Ave. Saturday evening.

At around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 18, medics were dispatched to the 5100 block of Cleveland Ave. on reports of an unconscious person. Medics called police after noticing that the victim had suffered some type of trauma.

The victim was transported to Riverside Hospital in critical condition. After receiving lifesaving medical treatment, the victim was pronounced dead at 9:00 p.m.

Police say they have arrested a suspect as they continue to investigate. This is the 193rd homicide in Columbus in 2021.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.