COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a homicide after the victim was found in Columbus’ Eastmoor neighborhood Thursday morning.

According to Columbus police, a man was found shot and unresponsive on the 600 block of South Everett Avenue at about 10:30 a.m. Medics responded and pronounced the man dead at 10:47 a.m.

On Thursday evening, Columbus police identified the victim as 34-year-old Eric Sankey. Investigators have not determined what led to the shooting.

Columbus police ask anyone with information to contact its Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or report anonymously to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.